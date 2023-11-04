LAHORE: Judicial Magistrate Imran Aabid has remanded activist Khadija Shah in judicial custody for 14 days.

The court rejected the physical remand request by the FIA.

Khadija Shah was taken into custody from jail in a controversial tweet case by the FIA Thursday.

The FIA maintained that Khadija Shah had tweeted an inflammatory tweet on May 9, and these tweets are still being retweeted.

The stance of Khadija Shah’s lawyer was that she has been in jail for five months, so how could she be tweeting from jail?