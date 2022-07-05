Barcelona announced the free-agent signings of defender Andreas Christensen of Denmark and midfielder Franck Kessie of the Ivory Coast on Monday. Christensen comes from Chelsea, while Kessie enters from the Italian champions AC Milan. With Barcelona, both have signed four-year contracts.

The 25-year-old Kessie first arrived in Italy with Atalanta in 2015 and has spent the last five seasons with Milan. In 39 appearances for Milan past season, he scored seven goals, helping the team win the Serie A championship for the first time since 2011.



Christensen, 26, played 161 times for Chelsea throughout his ten years at Stamford Bridge, appearing in 161 games and winning the Champions League and Europa League among other accolades.

Since pulling out of the starting lineup the morning of the FA Cup final against Liverpool, which Chelsea ultimately lost on penalties, he had not appeared for the Blues. Barca will present Kessie on Wednesday, while Christensen will be exposed the following day.