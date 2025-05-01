New York: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have called it quits after nearly a decade of dating.“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source close to the pair exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”According to the insider, Perry, 40, and Bloom’s split has been “a long time coming” as things between them “have been tense for months.” (The pair, who share 4-year-old daughter Daisy, have been apart since Perry kicked off her Lifetimes tour earlier this year.)

For now, Perry is “keeping busy” on tour “and is distracted,” the insider shares, revealing that while on the road, the pop star is “renting out” her Westcott Estate in Montecito, California.But her and Orlando have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence,” the source continues, adding that the duo were “planning on making the Westcott home their family home but plans have changed” and “have been living apart since Katy has been on tour.”

Perry and Bloom were first romantically linked in January 2016, after they were spotted at multiple Golden Globes afterparties together.

The couple briefly split in March 2017, but were back together by February 2018. Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day in February 2019 — and one year later, she announced in March 2020 that she was pregnant with the pair’s first baby.Their daughter, Daisy Dove, arrived that August. (Bloom is also the father of son Flynn, 14, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)