After attending a wedding ceremony in Jodhpur on Sunday without her husband Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif joined the viral ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja’ bandwagon.

At the wedding of a partner in her cosmetics firm, Katrina Kaif made a rare public appearance.

Later, she used Instagram to share a couple of cute pictures and a quick video with the viral song “Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja” playing in the background, stunning admirers.The Tiger 3 actress is wearing a sheer sequined greyish-silver saree in the stunning photos and video.

“Aaj Ka din” and a white heart emoji were the captions she used when posting the images.

In the other post, Katrina Kaif shared a video with the caption, “My heart is calling, please come,” that showed her standing by the palace’s perimeter and looking out over a large open space.