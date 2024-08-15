Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan and the world over observed India’s Independence Day as Black Day to convey a message to the international community that New Delhi has no right to celebrate the day in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The day was marked by a complete shutdown across occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while people hoisted black flags on their roofs, street poles, and trees. The Kashmir valley wore a deserted look due to the strike. The India-installed authority has converted the entire Kashmir Valley into a military garrison as checkpoints and barricades have been erected at all main points and squares. A multi-layer security blanket involving helicopter reconnaissance and drone surveillance is in place to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations. The personnel of the elite Special Operational Group of Indian police along with the Indian Army and paramilitary forces were carrying out area domination exercises around the Lal Chowk and Bakhshi stadium in Srinagar, the venue of the main Independence Day function. Protest rallies were also held in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, and world major capitals to draw global attention towards the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. The protesters, carrying black flags chanted Go India Go back, We Want Freedom, and Wake up UN wake up and Kashmir seeks attention slogans. In Brussels, a protest demonstration was held before the Indian Embassy to mark India’s Independence Day as Black Day. Many Kashmiris and their sympathizers attended the demonstration organized by the Kashmir Council Europe. As India celebrated its Independence Day, the irony was stark in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where New Delhi continued to impose severe restrictions on the local population, denying them the very freedom to observe the day as Black Day in protest against its illegal occupation of their homeland. The Indian troops, paramilitary, and police personnel have been deployed in strength in every nook and corner of the territory, subjecting the people to immense discomfort. Indian army and paramilitary forces were carrying out area domination exercises around the city center of Lal Chowk and Bakshi stadium, the venue of the main Independence Day function in the valley. The troops frisked vehicles and passersby. Kashmiri leaders and organizations including All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Maulana Musab Nadvi Fayaz Hussain Jafri, and Sibte Shabbir Qummi slammed India’s hypocrisy saying that India is celebrating its freedom while denying the same to Kashmiris. Isn’t it a matter of shame for New Delhi? They pointed out that Indian armed forces have mercilessly killed over 500,000 Kashmiris in the last seven decades, yet they shamelessly observe Independence Day in the territory. Posters also appeared in different areas of the territory, declaring India invaded Jammu and occupied Kashmir forcibly against the will of the Kashmiri people. The posters also read that India’s freedom is based on slavery. We will not celebrate India’s Independence Day. Kashmiris have long demanded the right to self-determination, as promised by the United Nations, but India continues to disregard their pleas, imposing its rule through military might. One can easily assess the situation prevailing in South Asia and conclude that India is next in line after Bangladesh. The Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime has created conditions that could lead India quickly toward a Bangladesh-like situation. Whether it is Chhattisgarh or other states like Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Jammu and Kashmir, or Punjab, where the Sikh Khalistan movement is gaining strength daily, the situation is becoming increasingly clear. The time may not be far away when India will face a Bangladesh-like situation as the people of these states have reached a saturation point.