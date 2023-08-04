Kashmiri people are going to observe Black Day today (August 5) the world over and once again will send a clear message to the fascist Narendra Modi government that they do not accept Indian domination.

The Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is now a big prison and the Indian forces are committing serious human rights violations in the territory.

This day is the darkest day in the history of Kashmir as India has committed illegal actions against Kashmiris. Observing August 5 as Black Day will send a clear message to India that Kashmiris reject its illegal actions of August 2019 and will never accept its illegal occupation.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi-led Hindutva regime revoked Article 370, which granted special status to the internationally recognized disputed territory, and imposed a brutal military and police siege.

According to Human Rights Watch report, the Indian government’s actions in IIOJK have led to the loss of livelihood and access to education. The suppression resulted in international censure including in the United States Congress, the European Parliament, and the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Who does not know that IIOJK is a disputed state? The UNSC adopted a resolution on January 5, 1949, under which the Kashmiris were mandated to decide about their future as per their will. By annexing it, India negated the cardinal principle in inter-state relations, that is, pacta sunt servanda i.e. treaties are to be observed and are binding upon signatories.

IIOJK is the most militarized part of the world where the ratio between the gun-jumping Indian troops and the largely defenseless population engaged in what is being seen across the world as an Intifada is said to be one soldier for every 15 Kashmiris. The Indian authorities have imposed a curfew in IIOJK, blocked mobile phone services, and ordered curbs on newspapers.

One million troops are engaged in a systematic genocide of Kashmiris. Thousands of innocent Kashmiris are languishing in Indian jails under concocted charges. Shameless Indian forces have crippled thousands through brutal torture and hundreds of structures have been blasted, demolished, and confiscated with the view to deprive Kashmiris of their land, resources, and livelihood.

To change the demography of IIOJK and dilute the Muslim majority, the Modi regime granted thousands of non-state Hindus domiciles thus paving the way to settle them in the disputed territory. Moreover, through land amendment in land laws merciless Modi regime granted land there to thousands of non-state Hindus.

According to foreign media, there is a culture of brutal disdain among the Indian troops stationed in IIOJK for the local population because the territory is subject to India’s Armed Forces Special Powers Act, which grants the military wide powers to arrest, shoot, kill, occupy, or destroy property.

Indian constant siege, heinous crimes, and devilish conspiracies against Kashmiris have failed. The unprecedented steadfastness, firmness, and bravery of Kashmiris have repeatedly proved that their spirit and passion for freedom are invincible and it is impossible to crush them through military might.

The international community must take notice of the Indian atrocities in the IIOJK and put pressure on New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The preamble of the UN charter begins with “We the peoples of the United Nations determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war… and to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women.”

The UNSC must not overlook the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK. Why countries prefer doing trade with India and do not impose sanctions on it for violating human rights?