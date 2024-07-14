Commemoration of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day takes place every year on July 13 in the memory of 21 Kashmiris martyred outside Srinagar Central Jail by the troops of Dogra Maharaja on 13 July 1931. On both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world, the Kashmiris observe this day to pay homage to the martyrs. They commemorate the martyrdom anniversary to reaffirm their resolve to continue pursuing the path shown by the martyrs to end the Indian illegal occupation of their motherland. The history of Dogra rule in Kashmir is replete with tyrannous treatment meted out to the Kashmiri Muslims by Dogra forces. Under the Dogra rule, they were leading such miserable lives that it was difficult to differentiate them from beasts. Slave labor, heavy taxes, capital punishment for cow slaughter, and living under constant terror were the order of the day. International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir (IFJHRJK) has denounced the Indian government for eroding the Martyrs Day in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that the day has its significance in Kashmir’s history. The IFJHRJK Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said the martyrs of 1931 revamped the struggle of Kashmiris against oppression. Kashmiris have been observing the day since long and taking inspiration from their struggle. Ending the holiday on this day is to erode the history of Kashmir. He said the day is a Black Day as the minority Hindu rulers of Maharaja killed unarmed Kashmiris. He said that observing Hari Singh’s birthday was adding insult to the people of Jammu Kashmir as their loved ones the same Dogra ruler murdered. The leader of the Indian National Congress chapter in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Raman Bhalla has said that each section of the society is worried about its future under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Raman Bhalla addressing prominent persons of the Dilli area of RS Pura, Jammu, denounced the authorities for inflicting suffering on common people, particularly the poor and deprived classes. He said the educated youth of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are frustrated and hopeless, as the majority of them are getting old while the business community has also suffered adversely because of the wrong policies of the authorities. He said the present scenario of Kashmir has pushed the youth towards depression and anxiety, as they are worried about their future presently looming in darkness. National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra has denounced the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for anti-people measures in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which have made the lives of its residents more miserable. He lambasted the BJP-led Indian government for its utter failure to address the grievances of people in IIOJK. He said that there is widespread resentment against the Indian government due to the hike in charges of electricity, and water and the imposition of property tax. Political parties in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have voiced their strong opposition to the Indian government’s move to vest more powers in the Lieutenant Governor. The National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the decision would disempower the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Congress termed it the murder of democracy. NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said the people of Kashmir deserve a better chief minister than a powerless one as he has to beg the LG to get a peon appointed. He said the move was another indicator that elections are around the corner in Kashmir. This is why a firm commitment to laying out the timeline for the restoration of full, undiluted Statehood for Kashmir is a prerequisite for these elections.