SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, the Indian Army martyred a youth under the guise of a so-called search operation, while last month 10 Kashmiri youths were martyred by law enforcement agencies.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the incident of the martyrdom of a Kashmiri youth took place in the Rajouri district, where the occupying Indian army searched every house by closing the entrance and exit routes during the search operation.

During this time, the occupying Indian army personnel misbehaved with women, tortured the elderly and children while firing indiscriminately at a house and martyred a young man.

The pro-Indian puppet government tried to make the martyrdom of the youth look competitive, saying that the youth was armed and the officers fired in self-defense.The youth was revealed to belong to a militant group.

On the other hand, the family members and local residents of the martyred youth strongly protested rejecting the government’s stand and said that the youth was a student and a non-member who has nothing to do with any group.

It should be noted that 10 Kashmiri youths were martyred by the Indian Army last month, while at the beginning of this month, one youth was killed by the Border Security Force at the check post as a terrorist.