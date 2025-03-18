The aggression of the occupying Indian army has claimed the life of another Kashmiri youth. According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupying Indian army has closed the entry and exit points in the Kupwara district of the Jannat Nazir Valley and launched a search operation.

During this time, ambulances were not allowed to enter, while mobile and internet services were also suspended. The occupying Indian army opened indiscriminate fire on a house during the search operation, resulting in the martyrdom of a youth. The pro-India puppet administration tried unsuccessfully to prove the youth as a militant and presented this open murder as a confrontation.

In a serious violation of human rights, the occupying Indian force handed over the body to the police instead of handing it over to the relatives. The parents of the martyred youth are forced to stumble and stumble to get the body of their loved one.

