Lahore: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that Kashmir will not be achieved through negotiations, freedom will have to be fought for.

Addressing a press conference in Mansoura, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that today a massive strike was called across the country on the call of Jamaat-e-Islami, the aim of which is to raise voice against Israeli atrocities. He said that the entire nation has proved by participating in the strike in full force that the Pakistani people are against Israel and with the Palestinian people.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that India has practically declared war with its recent actions. Actions like the abolition of Kashmir’s special status, violation of UN resolutions and the threat of suspension of the Indus Water Treaty are a clear expression of Indian aggression.

He said that India has repeatedly staged self-made dramas, such as the Pahalgam incident, in which an attempt was made to blame Pakistan for the deaths of tourists.

Referring to the Israeli aggression in Gaza, he said that Israel is committing genocide and for the past hundred years, Palestinians have been evicted and killed from their homes. Unfortunately, world powers that claim human rights are supporting Israel. Hamas is defending its land under international laws.

The Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami said that the nexus between India and Israel is causing the spread of terrorism in the world and America is their patron. He stressed that the Pakistani government should take effective steps to support Kashmiris and create a national consensus by calling an all-party conference.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, making a special mention of the people of Balochistan, said that today the people of Balochistan have also given a message by participating in the strike in full force that they stand with the Pakistani nation against Israel and India. He said that to gain the trust of the Baloch people, their problems must be heard.

He said that in India, many nations, including the Sikhs, are currently struggling for freedom, and the states of Assam, Nagaland and Himachal Pradesh want to get rid of India. He warned that if there is any aggression from India, the entire nation and the Pakistani armed forces will respond befittingly.

The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami said that we have to intensify our diplomatic activities and present the case of Palestine and Kashmir effectively at the global level. America has always supported the oppressors and we have to take a strong stand at every forum for our sovereignty and national security.

He paid tribute to Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, the creator of Pakistan’s nuclear program, and said that the absence of the Prime Minister and the Army Chief on his death was regrettable. Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan made Pakistan invincible and today we should remember his sacrifices.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that Kashmir will not be achieved through negotiations, freedom will have to be fought for and the entire nation will have to stand in a row for this purpose.