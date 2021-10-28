The whole nation along with the Kashmiris across the global observed Black Day on Oct 27 to mark the forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947 when India landed its troops in the territory and occupied it.

The Day was observed with commitment and resolve to continue the struggle for Kashmir liberation and to continue the struggle until oust of the occupation forces from the valley. Pakistan has stand by the Kashmiris since the day one and the struggle and support is still on.

President Dr Arif Alvi has strongly urged the Modi government to stop its persecution campaign in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and give the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people. Addressing the rally at D-Chowk in Islamabad today, he said India is digging its own grave by oppressing Muslims and other minorities.

The President said the history of India is blotched with dark eras of tyranny and its future would be even darker under the Hindutva supremacy. He paid homage to the perseverance and struggle of Kashmiri people against Indian illegal domination and state-terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris on Kashmir Black Day and said that the fascist BJP regime has crossed all limits of brutality in the occupied territory.

In a series of messages from his personal Twitter handle, the prime minister said that today, Pakistanis and Kashmiris across the world commemorate Kashmir Black Day when Indian troops landed in Srinagar to occupy and subjugate Kashmiri people.

“Since that black day in 1947, the illegal Indian occupation has failed to undermine the Kashmiris struggle for freedom,” he said.

He lamented that the fascist BJP regime has crossed all limits of brutality in occupied Kashmir, regularly committing crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocidal acts against the brave and steadfast Kashmiris.

“Despite brutal suppression, Kashmir’s freedom movement has continued to grow,” he said and added that Pakistan will always remain steadfast in its support for the Kashmiris’ just cause until the grave injustice done to the people of the territory ends and Kashmiris are able to exercise their right of self-determination guaranteed by UNSC resolutions.

Pakistan has always cautioned the world about the crisis in the valley and has asked for early implementation of UNSC resolutions to provide the Kashmiris their due rights. But the delay and non-serious behavior of global communities are astonishing. Everyone knows that under Narendra Modi India is a fascist regime that is trying hard to trample the struggle of Kashmiris, but the world and the fascist Indian regime that this struggle will continue till the liberation of Kashmir.