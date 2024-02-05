President of Pakistan, the Caretaker Prime Minister, and Pakistan Army have paid tribute to Kashmiris for their determination and brave struggle on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi said in a statement on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day that the just solution of Jammu and Kashmir will remain the key pillar of our foreign policy, Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris until they achieve their right to self-determination.

On the other hand, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the only and final solution to the Kashmir issue will be done through free referendum, the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of the Security Council.

In addition, the statement issued by ISPR said that Kashmiri people are bravely resisting the inhumane lockdown, Kashmir is a long-pending unresolved issue on the agenda of the United Nations since 1948.

ISPR says that the problem of Kashmir should be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations for the aspirations of the people and the right of self-determination. The success of the courageous struggle for freedom is the destiny of the Kashmiri people.