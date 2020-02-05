Kashmir Day

By Asif Mahmood

It is February 5 today. The day is being observed as a holiday in Pakistan as a manifestation of Pakistan’s support to the just cause of Kashmir.

This time the day has gained more significance as India, in sheer violence of International law , has tried to annex the disputed territory in the union of India. However it has become counterproductive for India as with this shameful aggression in occupied Kashmir , the Kashmir dispute is again in the lime light. This is what we call blessing in disguise. Kashmir , for all practical purposes , is now an International issue. It has been discussed at one of the most august and prestigious forum of the world i.e. the Security Council.

Kashmiris have the right of self-determination under UN Charter and resolutions of Security Council but the question is: do they have a right to armed struggle against this occupation? The answer is yes. Under International law they have to right to fight against Indian forces and this struggle will be considered as a just war. For a profound understanding the detail is given below: