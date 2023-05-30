Mumbai: Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor has been criticized by social media users for having dinner with her ex-husband.

A video of Karisma Kapoor is going viral on social media, in which she can be seen leaving a restaurant after dinner with her ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor.

Commenting on this video circulating on the internet, users slammed the actress for having dinner with her ex-husband.

Consumers say that she divorced her first husband and now she is hanging out with him. Karisma is a celebrity. What message does she want to convey to the youth?

One user wrote that ‘It’s a great trend! Get married, become a husband, get divorced, and then become friends.

It should be remembered that Karisma Kapoor married Indian businessman Sanjay Kapoor in 2003, with whom she has 2 children Sameera and Kayan, but the couple separated in 2016.

It should be noted that earlier it was also reported that Karisma Kapoor has accused her ex-husband Sanjay of domestic violence and forcing her to have inappropriate relationships with her friends.