A few days ago, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor turned 42. Her birthday party was attended by her close friends and family. It appears from the beautiful photos shared by partygoers from the celebrations at Kareena’s home that everyone had a great time.

Bebo’s birthday celebration was attended by Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Sanjay Kapoor, who had a blast! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are expecting children, were also spotted entering Kareena’s party.

On social media, images from Kareena’s birthday party had gained a lot of attention.However, fans were eagerly awaiting Kareena to share photos from her birthday celebrations. The actress has now shared a previously unreleased photo from her birthday celebration, which includes her best friends Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat.

Kareena Kapoor can be seen giggling in the candid photo as her friends joke with her. She is seen covering her face with her hand as Amrita and Mallika talk next to her as she is doing this. As we all know, laughter is the greatest medicine, so Kareena captioned the image, “As we all know, laughter is the best medicine.

There’s nothing better than sharing a warm laugh with your best friends. #Keep laughing#BFFS Forever @amuaroraofficial @mallika bhat In a comment on her picture, Amrita Arora said, “I adore you,” and Zoya Akhtar and Karisma Kapoor added heart emojis. Look at the image below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak peek into an unnoticed area of her home along with a little preview of the decorations for her birthday yesterday. The actress posted the image on Instagram while praising a home furnishings business.