The cop universe created by Rohit Shetty is expanding. The series has expanded after Deepika Padukone joined as “Lady Singham” in Singham Again. According to rumours, Kareena Kapoor will also join the police world. Kareena had already been a part of the franchise, appearing alongside Ajay Devgn in Singham Returns.

The female lead has been cast as Kareena. Her character’s specifics are being kept under wraps. The team is thrilled to have the lead couple back, and the movie is scheduled to start shooting by the end of the year, according to a source close to the project, as reported by Mid-day. It is unknown at this time if Kareena would play the same part in Singham Returns.

Kareena, who most recently appeared with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, has an impressive slate of upcoming flicks. The actor just finished filming Hansal Mehta’s untitled movie, in which she is said to play a detective looking into a murder. Along with Kriti Sanon and Tabu, she will appear in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew. The Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat, is also forthcoming.