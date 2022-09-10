On his Koffee with Karan programme, Karan Johar verified the rumours that actor Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey had broken up.

On the most recent episode of the programme, the host revealed that Katrina Kaif, who co-starred in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, had taken the coveted sofa.

The rumours about their relationship and breakup have not been confirmed or rejected by the couple. However, the DDLJ director was notorious for leaking Bollywood’s trade secrets.

When the Gully Boy star declared, “I am so single that even Ishaan has become single after roaming around with me,” the actor made the allegation that he was single.

The host then focused on the actor from Khaali Peeli’s romantic life. You recently broke up with Ananya, he asked Ishaan right away.

The Dhadak actor disagrees with his assertion, saying, “Did I, because you stated she broke up with me recently,” and recalling how he had earlier asked Ananya the same thing when she had visited the location. He called Karan out for his verbiage, saying, “You are rather nasty to her.”