KARACHI: On Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted three days of intense heat in the port city.

According to the Met Office, Karachi’s weather is expected to be hot and muggy from Sunday through Tuesday.

Today’s reported temperature in Karachi was 40°C, although it felt closer to 43°C.

There is 29% humidity in the air, and the northwest winds are blowing slowly.

33.4°C is the typical September temperature. In 2015, 42.7°C was the hottest temperature ever recorded for this month.

The PMD stated that the temperature is predicted to fluctuate between 39°C and 41°C during the following three days. On the other side, from now to September 14 rain is forecast for Tharparkar, Umarkot, Badin, and other cities.