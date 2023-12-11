Experts of Marine Conservation, an environmental organization working on the protection of marine life, have warned that most of the coral reefs in the sea of Karachi have disappeared.

According to experts, coral reefs are the habitat of aquatic life in the sea and an important source of food for them.

Experts said that these reefs absorb 70 to 90 million tons of carbon every year, protecting us from climate change and warming climate, and are a very important part of the ecosystem.

According to experts, one of the reasons for many eye and skin diseases along with the stench in the air of Karachi is the destruction of the coral reefs that clean the sea pollution.

Expressing their concerns, the experts said that on the one hand, the temperature of the sea is increasing due to climate change, on the other hand, we humans are throwing all kinds of industrial waste and sewage waste into the sea, considering the sea as garbage, due to which corals are dying. Rocks are disappearing.

Experts said that more than 70% of the oxygen found in the earth’s atmosphere comes from the oceans and we are polluting the oceans due to which these atmospheres are becoming harmful to health.

Experts said that we have to take measures to clean the waste thrown into the sea for environmental protection, human health, and the survival of aquatic life.