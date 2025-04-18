KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that Karachi is likely to experience a rise in heat intensity starting Sunday, with heatwave-like conditions expected to develop between April 20 and 23.According to the Met Office, the anticipated rise in temperatures is because of a shift in the direction of the wind.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also cautioned that similar heatwave-like conditions could return to other parts of Sindh from April 24 onwards.The weather in Karachi is forecast to remain hot and humid over the next 24 hours.The maximum temperature in the city is expected to range between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 °C. Humidity levels stand at 77%, contributing to the discomfort felt across the city.Strong winds are also likely to blow intermittently during this period, though sea breezes are continuing at a moderate pace of 12 kilometres per hour.