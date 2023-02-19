The death toll in the Karachi terrorist attack on Police Office has risen to five, with a police officer succumbing to his injuries. The attack, claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, has sparked fears of a new wave of terrorism in the country. A case has been registered against the terrorists and their facilitators, and an investigation is underway.

Karachi Terror Attack: Death Toll Rises to Five

Police Officer Succumbs to Injuries from Attack

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Claims Responsibility

Fear of New Wave of Terrorism in the Country

Investigation Continues: Case Registered Against Attackers and Facilitators

On Friday, a terrorist attack took place at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), where militants wearing suicide vests and carrying automatic weapons and grenades attacked the office located on the city’s main artery. The attack lasted for several hours, and the security forces finally managed to kill three militants in the retaliatory action. The attack left several injured, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector. The death toll in the terrorist incident, claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has now reached five after the latest casualty.

Abdul Latif, a police officer who had been injured during the attack, succumbed to his wounds on Sunday. He had been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment following the attack on Friday evening. He was deputed in Security Zone One.

This recent attack has once again ignited fears of another wave of terrorism in the country which had been crushed during successful military operations in recent years. Pakistan has seen a significant decline in terrorist activities since the launch of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in 2014, which targeted militants in the country’s tribal areas. However, periodic terrorist incidents still occur, and this recent attack has highlighted the threat that continues to exist.

A five-member committee, led by a deputy inspector general of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), was formed on Saturday to investigate the terrorist attack on the KPO and trace the facilitators of the attackers. Security forces have identified two of the terrorists involved in the attack, and efforts are underway to capture their accomplices.

A case has been registered against the three slain terrorists, their facilitators, and the escaped assailants at the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) police station for the attack on the office of the Karachi police chief. The FIR filed includes provisions of terrorism, attempted murder, and sections three and four of the Explosives Act 1884. The attack was reported at 7:15 pm through a wireless phone, and the SHO reached the building at 7:20 pm and called for police personnel.

The FIR added that the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) took responsibility for the attack on social media. The terrorists entered the premises by cutting the barbed wire attached to the rear wall of the family quarters built near the police line. The three terrorists reached the Saddar police line in a car which has been taken into custody, and two more terrorists came on a motorcycle and pointed out the KPO to the terrorists traveling in a car. Five hand grenades and two suicide vests were retrieved from the terrorists which were defused.

Meanwhile, the sources within the police said that a search operation was launched to trace the families of two of the slain terrorists. Terrorist Zala Noor and suicide bomber Majeed Nizami belonged to Datta Khel of North Waziristan, while the third one identified as Kifayatullah belonged to Lakki Marwat> news sources..

Also Read: