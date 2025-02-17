Karachi: The Pakistan Air Force’s Sherdil Squadron will showcase its professional training in the skies of Karachi after a gap of five years during the opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy at the National Stadium.

The Sherdil Squadron, consisting of 8 Karakoram-built aircraft, will present spectacular displays of aerial acrobatics and the most complex maneuvers. During these maneuvers, the aircraft will fly dangerously close to each other and perform stunts like barrel rolls, loops, bomb bursts, and scatter the colors of the Pakistani flag in the sky.

The Sherdil Squadron first flew on September 19, 1974, and has since proven its capabilities in various national and international air shows, including those held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

It was the year 2020 when the Pakistan Air Force, after crushing India, organized an air show at Sea View Karachi on the occasion of ‘Surprise Day’ on the first anniversary of Operation Soft Retort. In this, the Sherdil Squadron surprised the audience with its special flight with thunderous demonstrations of JF-17 Thunder and F-16 aircraft. The magnificent aerobatics of the aircraft scattering rainbow colors at an altitude of thousands of feet was a memorable moment for the citizens.

Now once again after a gap of five years, the Sherdil Squadron is ready for a magnificent display of professional training at the opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy. On this occasion, Pakistani-made JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter aircraft included in the PAF’s combat fleet will also showcase their skills.

The Karakoram 8 aircraft of Sherdil Squadron are used for basic and operational jet training and are also playing a vital role in training new pilots at the Pakistan Air Force Academy, Risalpur. It also has the capability to store weapons on four hardpoints and a belly gun pod.

This magnificent display by Sherdil Squadron at the opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy will surely be an unforgettable moment for the fans and will prove to be another testimony to the skills of the Pakistan Air Force.