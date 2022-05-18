<!-- wp:image {"width":1058,"height":605} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-18\/417519_4196478_updates.jpg" alt="CCTV footage of CTD operation in Karachis Mauripur. \u2014 Screen grab of Geo News video" width="1058" height="605"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Two men suspected of terrorist involvement in the <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">recent Karachi Saddar<\/a> blast were killed during a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies<em> <\/em>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A blast on\u00a0Thursday night in Karachi\u2019s Saddar\u00a0area killed one person and left 13 injured. According to the initial report, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted on a bicycle.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a joint operation, the CTD and intelligence agencies raided an area in <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Mauripur <\/a>on receiving intelligence about the presence of the suspects involved in the blast.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Two suspects were killed, while one flee the scene, according to CTD in-charge Mazhar Mashwani. He said the suspected terrorists were identified as Allah Dino and Nawab, confirming they might be involved in Karachi\u2019s Saddar blast.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile, sources claimed that the main accused of Karachi\u2019s Saddar area blast has been<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> killed with his partner.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->