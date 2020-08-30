Karachi, rest of Sindh will never be left alone: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD : President Dr. Arif Alvi has on Saturday said that Karachi and the rest of Sindh will never be left alone. The president took to Twitter and termed the cooperation between the federal and the Sindh governments a positive development which can do wonders during this devastating crisis. Dr. Arif Alvi was hopeful that the partnership will be useful in future also in making of storm drains, sewerage treatment, solid waste management, fresh water supply and transport. Cooperation between the Fed & Prov Govts can do wonders during this devastating crisis & also in the future in making of Storm Drains, Sewage Treatment, Solid Waste Managemnt, Fresh Water Supply & Transport. Karachi & rest of Sindh will never be left alone. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the whole nation feels the pain our people in Karachi are going through during monsoon rains. The premier stressed that out of this devastation and suffering there is now a positive development as my government, along with the Sindh government, is moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi. The federal and the provincial governments will clean the nullahs once and for all and deal with encroachments impeding water channels; devise a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal and sewerage problems; and resolve the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi.