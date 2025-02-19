Senator Faisal Vawda made a big revelation during the Senate Standing Committee meeting that the government land worth Rs 40 billion of Karachi Port was given for Rs 5 billion.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Senator Faisal Vawda. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh also attended the meeting.

Senator Dinesh Kumar said that it is a matter of great joy that apart from the minister, other government officials are also present in the committee meeting.

Secretary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs Zafar Ali Shah gave a briefing on the work and performance of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and affiliated departments, in which he said that Port Qasim also has a law of more than 50 years, major development comes in 25 years, private sector investment is not in it, Gwadar CPEC is also the biggest development in the last 20 years.

The Maritime Secretary said that a new maritime policy will be presented in the next few days. The maritime policy is being introduced in the country after 25 years. The laws of Karachi Port are 100 years old, the laws of Port Qasim are 50 years old. Pollution from industries is harming the shipping industry. There are only 12 commercial ships in the country. Shipping at Karachi Port is facing difficulties due to traffic.

Senator Dinesh Kumar said that I have been a member of this committee for four years. Whenever a new minister or government comes, we are given a briefing. This means a difference of 19, 20. They have not been able to bring reforms in the laws for 50 years. We need a little seriousness. Any government can change this law with a simple majority. Major reforms are needed in KPT. The chairman of KPT is also present here.

He said that the salary of a driver in KPT is also Rs. 350,000, Rs. 350,000 and they are also given in dollars, Rs. 800 million is given for their medical, which means it is a white elephant, the union is so strong that whenever the chairman comes, he surrenders before the union, if he says anything about fisheries, he says that it is a provincial issue after the G-18 amendments.

Pervaiz Rashid said that the phrase TADA should be deleted, we should also get jobs in KPT.

Chairman of the committee Faisal Vawda made a big revelation in the meeting and said that the land of Karachi Port worth Rs. 40 billion was given for Rs. 5 billion, the market value of 500 acres of land of Karachi Port is more than Rs. 60 billion, the deals for the allotment of land of Karachi Port should be stopped immediately.

Faisal Vawda said that the allotment of land in Karachi Port will be made transparent, there is a mega scandal in the allotment of land in Karachi Port, the allotment of land in Karachi Port will be done in consultation with SIFC, land worth five billion has been given, the official value of which is 40 billion.

The Federal Minister said that how was this land transferred to anyone without the permission of the board, the Federal Minister and the Secretary expressed inaction on this issue.

Chairman Committee Faisal Vawda said that we are based on the ideology of Pakistan first and politics later, newly appointed bureaucrats like you are a boon for us, we should not be told what to do in four years. What are the goals for one year?

Faisal Vawda said that the lack of estimation in Pakistani rupees instead of dollars in the budget is already a sign of loss, the list of lands of Port Qasim, PP Maritime, Industry and the cases that are going on should be made. All lands will be cleared in fifty days.

He said that all the lands that have been occupied and allotted should be frozen immediately. This committee was formed with the approval of the Prime Minister. We will take swift action on this issue. I have to recover sixty billion rupees. The details of the scandal I have are not related to the current Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs at all. Now we will call a regular meeting of this committee.

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs said that to my knowledge, there is no such transfer that took place without the permission of the board. We will have to collect details. Land of 100 million acres was given at 1 million per acre.

Faisal Vawda said that we have taken loans of many billions of dollars and will get them back from this recovery. This committee is strong and our actions will also be strong. The land occupied so far should be frozen and returned. We will also visit Port Qasim. Chairman of the committee, Faisal Vawda, instructed to write a letter to the Prime Minister regarding the land occupation.

Team member Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan first, Faisal Vawda

Later, Senator Faisal Vawda while talking to the media said that our team and whose team leader is Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, team member Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan first.

He said that it was very easy for me to do politics on this, land worth 8 to 10 crore rupees per acre was given for 1 million rupees per acre, land was also given on loan, the story of which has been going on for the last 4/5 years, today I have saved 60 to 70 billion rupees of the nation.

He said that no one knows anything about the land, I have all my papers, I am working for Pakistan, we have given directives but have not given advice, we have stopped all land transactions, after today there will be no land transactions.

Faisal Vawda said that three lists have been asked for regarding the land, today my initiative was appreciated in the committee, soon you will see that billions of rupees will be recovered practically, there is valuable land in front of the sea in Karachi, 6000 yards of land have also been directed to be frozen.

After the meeting, Federal Minister Qaiser Sheikh said while talking to the media that you should be satisfied, the land of Port Qasim worth 60 billion rupees has been recovered.