The Karachi traffic police issued a traffic plan on Monday for the England-Pakistan Twenty20 series, which begins tomorrow at National Stadium.

England will play four games in the port city on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday before travelling to Lahore for the final three games of the seven-match series.

On matchdays, no traffic would be allowed from Liaquatabad to Stadium Road via the Hassan Square flyover, according to a police press release. It also stated that the general public would not be permitted to turn left from the Expo Centre onto Stadium Road.

Commuters will have to take an alternate route via University Road, while the route from Stadium Road to Hassan Square flyover will remain open to the public.

Meanwhile, according to the press release, heavy traffic will be prohibited on the following routes.

he public has previously criticised Karachi’s strict security arrangements for cricket matches. During last year’s Test series against South Africa, civil society members, human rights and labour leaders condemned Karachi’s traffic mismanagement and the cordoning off of residential areas around the National Stadium under the guise of security.

They had stated that whenever the national cricket team played or practised at the stadium, residents of KDA Scheme, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Dalmia Road, and Gulistan-i-Jauhar suffered greatly due to traffic jams and logistical nightmares.