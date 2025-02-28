Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho admitted the police’s incompetence in not having information about Armaghan, the main accused in the Mustafa kidnapping and murder case. He said that the police were not aware of Armaghan’s activities.

He expressed these views while attending the installation ceremony of modern Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in 10 patrolling mobiles of Defense Police Station as a special guest. On this occasion, CP Chief Murad Soni and other police officers and other dignitaries also attended.

According to Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, action has also been initiated against police personnel for negligence. Armaghan has been arrested before, and the locals were also afraid of him.

He said that during the investigation of the case, big names are coming to the fore, which is becoming a problem for the police. In this regard, he has spoken to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon that no amnesty will be given to those involved in drug trafficking. He does not want to criminalize the youth who have become addicted to this addiction.

Javed Alam Odho said that to stop drug use, the families of people addicted to this addiction will also have to come forward. Regarding the arrests made by the defense in recent days, he said that how is it possible that the money earned from the sale of drugs is coming into the account of the father’s manager and the father is not even aware of it. He said that the public will have to work together with the police to prevent drugs.

At the ceremony, CPK Chief Murad Soni briefed the Karachi Police Chief about the details of the project and said that the modern ANPR high-resolution cameras have the ability to instantly identify the number plates of vehicles and have been linked to the Command and Control Center and the “Talaash App”, which will make the surveillance and security system in the city more effective.

He further said that Community Policing Karachi has installed modern cameras throughout Karachi, which is significantly helping in crime prevention.