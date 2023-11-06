In the by-elections in the five districts of Karachi, the People’s Party won 6 out of 10 seats, including the three seats of the chairman.

Yesterday, polling was held on 10 seats of chairman, vice chairman, and ward members for the by-elections in which according to the unofficial and inconclusive results, PPP candidates were declared successful in 6 out of 10 seats, including the three seats of the chairman.

In the by-elections held yesterday, Jamaat-e-Islami won two seats while PTI and independent candidates won one seat each.

In the by-elections of five districts of Karachi, the Pakistan People’s Party won the three seats of president from UC-13, chairman from Malir Gudap UC-7, and chairman from Manipur UC-3.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab president elected chairman of UC 13

Murtaza Wahab of PPP won 3949 votes from South District President UC 13 while Saifullah of PPP won 5466 votes from Kemari Maripur UC 3.

PP candidate Salman Abdullah Murad and Vice Chairman Mohammad Saleem Memon for the chairmanship from Malir Gadap UC-7 beat their rivals with 9932 votes.

Hamid Hussain, the vice chairman candidate of the People’s Party, was ahead with 3248 votes in South District President UC-12.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami won Ward 3 of District Central Nazimabad UC 5 and Ward 4 of District East Jinnah Town UC 6, Malirghazi Dawood Brohi from UC 2 Ward 3 and independent candidate Muhammad Umar won while vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. Candidate Mansoor Ahmed won the seat of South District President UC 6.

After the success in the by-local elections, PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani said while talking to the media that the People’s Party has swept the by-law elections across Sindh including Karachi, this success has proved that the country’s only public political party is the People’s Party.

Saeed Ghani said that the people have voted more for the People’s Party in this by-election as compared to the municipal elections of June, now the claimant Jamaat-e-Islami of Karachi should be convinced that the People’s Party is the party of the people of Karachi.

Saeed Ghani said that in the upcoming general elections, the PPP will emerge as the largest political party in Karachi.