There won’t be any elections in Sindh for the foreseeable future, according to CM Murad Ali Shah on Monday.

The chief minister claimed during Geo News’ “Capital Talk” show that while flood deaths are still being reported and the infrastructure of the province has been wrecked, only 25% of flood victims have received relief from the government.

In plain words, CM Murad stated that no one could even consider having elections in this situation.

Elections for local government will take place on October 23 in the districts of the Karachi Division, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Due to severe flooding brought on by monsoon rains in the port city and other areas in Sindh, the elections that were scheduled for August 28 were postponed.