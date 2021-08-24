KARACHI: A weather official has forecast a rainy spell in Karachi on the first two days of September.

“A low pressure that will develop in the Bay of Bengal, will bring rainfall in Karachi and other areas”, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Tharparker and other eastern parts of Sindh are expected to receive rainfall on August 31, according to the forecast.

The weather official set aside earlier forecast of the chances of rainfall in the last week of August.

A windy weather with moderate temperatures will be witnessed in the coming days, the met office said.

Partly cloudy and windy weather will prevail in Karachi on Tuesday with chances of drizzle at morning or night.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz in a weather report earlier said that “No heavy rain is expected in the last week of August.”

The expectation is that the rains are likely to start in Sindh after August, he said.