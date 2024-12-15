This time, the 19th Karachi Book Fair was like a bright lamp for literature lovers, which brought new life to the flames that had been dying for a month. A unique state of satisfaction and joy arose in the depths of the heart, as if a weary traveler in the desert suddenly finds a trace of an oasis.

This was not just a book fair, but it was a literary miracle where word seekers, intellectuals, and knowledge lovers could see their dream worlds transformed into reality. The moment of entering the hall was like stepping into a place of worship, where each book had a place within itself. The fragrance of each book was like the fragrance of a memorable moment.

But, unfortunately, the source of spiritual and intellectual growth that the book fair should have been, fell victim to capitalism. The unreasonable increase in paper prices and the profiteering of publishers made books out of the reach of the public. This tragedy is not only economic but also social and cultural, that the book, which is the best friend of man, is being deprived of its status.

Our society, which is in dire need of enlightenment, is moving away from books. This responsibility falls not only on the publishers or the government but on all of us to bring back the book to its original importance. In simple words, books enhance the personality of a person, expand his thinking, and make him a better person.

Alas! The book, which has always been the legacy of knowledge and wisdom, has today become just a commercial commodity. We must save this light from being lost in darkness. Of course, the importance of books is not only a matter of prices or paper, but it is the capital that gives a new light to every generation.

If you really want to publish a book with good paper and high printing, then definitely. Who has forbidden it? To print books and raise their price to the sky? This attitude turns ordinary readers away from books.

To spread the light of literature, knowledge and wisdom, it is necessary to publish high-quality books and keep their prices as you wish, but also take care that the middle and lower class people are not deprived of these treasures of knowledge. For such people, books should be published on plain paper at a reasonable price so that everyone can benefit from the pearls of knowledge. And also publish a special edition with good paper and a beautiful hard copy cover, this process will not only benefit the readers but will also pay the writer’s hard work.

Don’t turn people away from books. By God, we love books. Whether the book covers the distance of “Khod Se Khuda Tak” or tells the story of “Mera Pakistan”, imparts knowledge of Bukhari Sharif or is in the form of a fairy tale.

We, who are people with limited income, compromise on our desires and needs and form committees, pool money so that we can buy books from the book fair at the end of the year. The same books that enlighten our minds and illuminate our hearts, enlighten us with the true meaning of life.

Oh God, think about whether we are pushing our society towards darkness? Books are light, they are life, and we should realize their importance.