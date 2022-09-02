In order to help the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) quickly restore the city’s damaged infrastructure due to the recent rains, the World Bank has indicated its willingness to do so on an emergency basis.Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the administrator of Karachi, declared on Thursday that it was “excellent news for the city” that the international financial institution was interested in helping the districts damaged by the recent rains.

He asserted that with the help of the World Bank, the nation’s population would benefit from the prompt repair of roads, arteries, bridges, underpasses, and flyovers.

At his office, Wahab welcomed a World Bank delegation. Previously, with the World Bank and other international organisations’ assistance, he made such statement.

He hoped that the WB’s assistance would be crucial in helping to rebuild the damaged infrastructure in various Karachi neighbourhoods that had been damaged by the recent rains.All necessary resources and assistance will be made available to the World Bank team in Karachi so they can finish their task as quickly as possible.

Wahab gave the WB delegates an update on the current development initiatives, stating that the city’s fundamental infrastructure was being improved and that all projects included in a comprehensive plan were being finished on schedule.

“The government of Sindh is making an effort to offer amenities to the populace in every field. The provincial government and the KMC allot sufficient cash for development projects and give priority to those initiatives that can help the populace most immediately.