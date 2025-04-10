Karachi: Muhajir Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Afaq Ahmed has stressed on solving the serious problems of the city and said that the incidents that took place in Karachi yesterday were planned, so the government should arrest those who destroyed law and order.

Muhajir Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Afaq Ahmed said that the incident that took place in North Karachi last night, on April 12, I had requested the people to come out on the streets for their rights, I had appealed to the citizens to leave their homes against the injustices being done to the city, in this regard, I have invited political and religious parties to hold peaceful protests.

He said that we are protesting peacefully due to the incompetence of the government in the city, the people have created hope that they are there to protect the city regardless of the consequences, not only traffic accidents but also other injustices have taken place in this city.

He said that the quality of education has been made terrible, the entire center is changed here, the results are changed, who is responsible for the suffering that the students here are going through.

Afaq Ahmed said that there are people of every language, color, race and nationality in Karachi, injustice is being done to every person born and living in Karachi, when I raised my voice regarding the heavy traffic system in the city, allegations were made against me by a party.

He said that I was accused that Afaq Ahmed is making the migrants and Pashtuns fight in the city, Afaq Ahmed and the Muhajir Qaumi Movement will not allow the province’s water to be plundered, when I tried to gather all the people, I was declared a criminal.

He said that people are being abused in the city, today after seeing this whole situation, I hoisted the white flag so that no one would think that Afaq Ahmed is playing politics.

The head of the Muhajir-e-Qaumi Movement said that the incident that happened yesterday was planned. People spread rumors that many people died. Don’t our institutions understand all these things? Is there a commotion in this city?

He said that the dumper drivers were also brought to the place where the incident took place in the city. We did not come here to hear slogans against the country. If the institutions want, they can arrest the instigators in the city within a day and bring them to the fore.

He said that dirty tactics are being used to stop our struggle. I was supposed to inaugurate my office on April 6. I postponed it in view of the possible clash.

Afaq Ahmed said that are there institutions to control the law and order situation in the city, what happened yesterday is very alarming, I demand from the government that those who destroyed law and order should be arrested and brought before the public so that it can be known who is destroying peace in the city.

He said that our protest is against corruption and abuses, we are protesting against the abuses of the government, we appeal to all citizens, no matter what nation they are from, to peacefully come out on April 12 with a white flag.

He said that I am saying again that this protest is peaceful, no one is allowed to spread mischief, institutions should take action against those who spread mischief.