KARACHI: After drizzling all night, a torrential downpour began in the city on Monday afternoon, as predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Along with other parts of the port city, which has seen destruction since the start of the monsoon season, rain fell in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New Karachi, North Karachi, Surjani Town, PECHS, I I Chundrigar, Saddar, and Malir.

Strong monsoon currents are currently permeating most of the central and southern regions of the country, according to the metrological department’s daily meteorological report, and are expected to do so over the next two to three days.

It went on to warn that the heavy rains could cause urban flooding in Karachi and other areas of Sindh from August 16–18 due to the presence of a westerly wave over the upper sections.