ISLAMABAD: Two districts of Pakistan have reported the COVID-19 positivity ratio above than 20 percent in last 24 hours.

According to sources at the Ministry for National Health, Gilgit has reported the highest positivity ratio at 35 percent, followed by 23.32 percent positivity in the country’s largest city Karachi.

Twenty-two districts of the country are important to assess the coronavirus situation in the country, sources said.

The positivity rate in Diamir remained 5.19 percent, while in five districts of the country the positive cases ratio has been one percent, sources said.

The test positivity rate in Muzaffarabad remained 17.12 pct, followed by Peshawar 13.16 percent, Rawalpindi 11.32 percent, and 8.45 percent ratio in capital city of Islamabad.

The positivity rate of the Covid tests remained 5.58 percent in Hyderabad, 6.45 pct in Mirpur and six percent in Nowshera.

Moreover, test positivity ratio in Lahore remained 2.65 percent, Multan 1.26 pct, Abbottabad 1.95, Charsadda 1.47 pct, Swabi 3.3 pct, Swat 0.34 pct, Bahawalpur 0.28 percent, Gujranwala 0.48 pct and Gujrat 0.33 percent, sources said.

The COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Pakistan as 2,607 new infections were detected over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 989,275.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 21 more people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 22,781.

A total of 48,816 samples were tested, out of which 2,607 were found to be carrying the deadly virus. The infection rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent, the NCOC said.

The number of patients who recovered to health from the COVID-19 in the country stands at 919,163. Moreover, 2,508 people are still critical and being treated at the various hospitals of the country.