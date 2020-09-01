Karachi flooding: Authorities fail to redress grievances of masses: SK Niazi

Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: It is alarming that Pakistan’s most populous city and also the country’s financial hub is facing floods and inundating neighborhoods and streets during the monsoon season. Authorities should be blamed for the catastrophic situation, saying there had been no preparation before the start of the regular monsoon season.

This was stated by Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News Sardar Khan Niazi on Monday in Roze News renowned talk show ‘Sachi Baat’ on Monday, he said that it is saddening to witness disappointment of people of Karachi every year during the monsoon season. He said that at the moment it seems that provincial and federal governments are just busy in making tall claims but on ground reality is different and people are still suffering.

He said that after 18th amendment, most of the powers were shifted to the provincial governments and if provincial governments are trying to drag the federal government for not providing relief to the residents of Karachi, it is saddening. He said that in spite of putting blames on each other, authorities must be united in order to redress grievances of people. “Every year during the monsoon season we witness the same situation of Karachi” he added. He said that a comprehensive plan is required to deal with the years-long issue of providing a smooth sewerage system to the people of Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi experienced its heaviest rains in almost a century, killing at least 41 people, city officials said Friday. Flooding that resulted has completely inundated several neighborhoods, with the country’s National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) saying that hundreds of thousands of people are still trapped due to waterlogging in low-lying slums. Citizens have been without electricity and mobile phone connection for hours.