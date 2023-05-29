KARACHI: Site Superhighway Police has registered a case of killing an elder brother and injuring a younger brother due to the robbers firing on resistance during the robbery incident.

According to the details, on Sunday, during the robbery incident near Sindhi Hotel in Scheme 33 New Sabzi Mandi KDA Road of Site Superhighway Police Station area, armed suspects opened fire on resistance and killed 25-year-old Nadeem son of Muhammad Amin, and his younger brother. The brother had injured 16-year-old Wali Jan son of Muhammad Amin.

Site Superhighway Police has registered a case of the incident under charge number 23/613 under section 302 and 397 against 2 unknown armed accused in the complaint of injured brother Wali John.

The deceased Nadeem was hit by two bullets in his arm and stomach due to which he lost his life. The body of the slain young Nadeem was shifted to his native Ranipur for burial, where he will be buried in the native graveyard.