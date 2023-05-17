KARACHI: On Wednesday, the Boards of Intermediate Education Karachi published the dates for the intermediate part II exams.

The Higher Secondary Part-II examinations will begin on May 30 and go through June 27, according to the schedule.

The Board of Secondary Education, Karachi announced that the Pre-Engineering Group’s Part I, Pre-Medical, Science General, Home Economics, Commerce Regular, Commerce Private, Arts Regular, Diploma Annual Examinations 2023 will begin on May 30 and run through June 27.

The board has not yet released the part I exam schedule, stating that it will do so later.