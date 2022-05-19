<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A similar incident occurred in<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Saddar last week<\/a>, killing one person, and a suicide bomber hit a van at Karachi University's Confucius Institute on April 26, killing three Chinese people and a local driver.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>Baloch separatists claimed responsibility for the KU attack, while the proscribed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army claimed responsibility for the Saddar bomb. IEDs were utilised in both the Saddar and Kharadar explosions, according to law enforcement officials.<br>The primary target of Monday's event appeared to have been a police car, whereas the main objective of the Saddar attack was assumed to be a Pakistan Coast Guard vehicle. The recent occurrences of urban terrorism in Karachi should raise alarm bells throughout the state apparatus and lead to the development of an effective plan to confront such destabilising activities. The bomb in the city's Kharadar neighbourhood - a crowded business zone \u2014 on Monday night was the city's third terrorist attack in three weeks.<br>The disaster has claimed the lives of at least one individual.<br><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Such acts clearly indicate that hostile individuals are attempting to create turmoil in Karachi. Whether it's ethnonationalist separatists or religiously motivated militants, authorities must increase their <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">vigilance to prevent<\/a> more acts of violence against the general public or law enforcement officers.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>Over the last few decades, Karachi has been wracked by large outbreaks of violence of many kinds, and authorities will have to work particularly hard to prevent a revival of urban terrorism.<br>Every time something like this happens, the administration promises to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice. It's past time they implemented an effective counterterrorism policy that focuses on intelligence-based operations and other proactive measures to avoid terrorist attacks.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>Although policing and guarding a metropolis as huge and ungainly as Karachi is tough, immediate action is required to protect the public's lives and property.<br>This new wave of urban violence must be stopped before it spirals out of hand, and both the federal and Sindh governments must use their intelligence agencies and police forces to do it. The disaster has claimed the lives of at least one individual. Such acts clearly indicate that hostile individuals are attempting to create turmoil in Karachi.<br><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>While the new leadership may be preoccupied with political turbulence, they cannot<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> afford to be slack<\/a> in maintaining law and order.The disaster has claimed the lives of at least one individual. Such acts clearly indicate that hostile individuals are attempting to create turmoil in Karachi.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->