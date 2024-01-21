Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf says that 10 workers, including National Assembly candidate Arsalan Khalid, were injured in the attack during the meeting held in the NA-248 constituency of Karachi.

PTI spokesperson has claimed that Arsalan Khalid was attacked by MQM workers, as a result of the attack more than 10 workers including Arsalan Khalid were also injured.

PTI has demanded the Election Commission and Sindh caretaker government to take notice and take strict action against the accused.

On the other hand, Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, candidate of PPP from NA-250 constituency of Karachi, has alleged that MQM workers attacked the election office of PPP in NA-250 and PS-129.