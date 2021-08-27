KARACHI: On the request of the United States (US), around 2,000 Afghan citizens and other foreigners will be brought to Karachi before their departure to the US as part of evacuation from Afghanistan.

As per details, a letter has been dispatched to DG Rangers Sindh, IG Police, Secretary Health Sindh, and other concerned departments from the Commissioner’s Office.

The letter stated that a meeting regarding the arrival of foreigners from Afghanistan was held at Corps Headquarters Five.

The meeting urged the deputy commissioner Malir to make arrangements on war-footing at the Jinnah International Airport premises and ensure the provision of security, transport, boarding and other facilities with the help of law-enforcing agencies to the foreigners as per transit-stay.

The letter has indicated to keep the foreigners arriving from Afghanistan near Airport areas.

City’s sole power provider, K-Electric has also been directed to ensure undisrupted power supply to the residential areas of the foreigners.

The US Embassy had requested Pakistan to grant permission for transiting the passengers. It has been asked to allow transit passengers under three categories to help in the evacuation by August 31.

The categories include US diplomats, citizens, Afghan nationals and people from other countries.