KARACHI: A six-year-old kid was shot and killed in the city’s Qayyumabad neighbourhood. Abdul Rauf, the deceased child’s father, said that he was operating a high-roof vehicle while his kid was seated in the rear seat.

The boy’s father added that despite being driven to the hospital by a car, his damaged son was unable to recuperate. However, according to police officials, the young boy Abdul Ghani who was killed in the shooting was on his way home with his family in a high-roof vehicle when he was struck by a blind bullet.

According to the authorities, there was an abrupt sound of gunfire, and the youngster was struck by the bullet from an unidentified direction. The hospital received the body.