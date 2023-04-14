Kapil Sharma, an Indian comedian, will make his acting debut in the upcoming movie “The Crew,” starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu.

The audience will be surprised to learn that Kapil will play a crucial part in the movie, according to recent sources.

The female trio of actors is assuming the lead in the movie, which is being produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Under the auspices of Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, Rajesh Krishnan is directing The Crew.

The actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh was previously said to have joined the cast of the movie, which looks to be a lot of fun and loaded with humour and drama.

It is anticipated that Kapil Sharma, who was most recently seen in the movie “Zwigato,” will shortly begin filming for The Crew. Fans were thrilled to hear about his new part and can’t wait to see him back in a major motion picture.