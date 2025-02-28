The sensational case of the Bollywood industry has finally reached its logical conclusion after five years. Kangana Ranaut has been critical of nepotism in the Indian film industry, i.e. launching the children of famous actors and people associated with showbiz as heroes and heroines.

While raising her voice against this nepotism and the tradition of giving honor to her children, Kangana has crossed the line many times. The case began in November 2020 when renowned writer Javed Akhtar claimed defamation against the bold actress Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut also decided to face the case instead of making peace or apologizing, adopting her traditional style. There was a time in this case when the plaintiff Javed Akhtar also requested the court to issue an arrest warrant for Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut, who is now an actress as well as a politician and a member of the Legislative Assembly, has made a surprising announcement. In a post shared on social media, Kangana wrote that the legal battle with Javed Akhtar for the past 5 years has ended. The actress further said that Javed ji and I have settled our legal matter out of court today through mediation. Kangana Ranaut said that Javed Akhtar has not only forgiven me but has also agreed to write songs for my next film.