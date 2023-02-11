In order to fulfil his pledge to participate on a local news channel show during the forthcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, Kamran Akmal, a former wicketkeeper-batter for Pakistan, has resigned from his new post on the national selection committees.

He posted the news on Twitter and apologised for not being able to carry out his responsibilities as a national selector, but he also said that the board had “quite generously” accepted his predicament. Akmal clarified that he already had a contract with a private television channel for the PSL and promised to let the board know when he was free after finishing his media obligations.

This follows Akmal’s recent retirement from all forms of cricket and his election as chairman of the junior selection committee and member of the selection committee for the men’s national squad.