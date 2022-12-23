ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain replaced Senator Kamil Ali Agha as secretary general of the PML-Q Punjab on Thursday and revoked his membership in the party.

A show-cause letter was sent to Agha by the party leader after Agha voted in favour of a “illegal” resolution to remove Shujaat as the party president. Agha did not answer.

PML-Q On Shujaat’s instructions, the secretary general Tariq Bashir Cheema issued a notification for Agha’s expulsion from the party and stated that Kamil Ali Agha’s removal as a senator will also be requested of the head of the Senate and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Agha was served a show-cause notice on August 4, 2022, requesting an explanation for organising a fake party meeting at the Muslim League House in Lahore on July 28, 2022.

When Shujaat declined to back Elahi in the race for Punjab chief minister, declaring that he would not support PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s choice even if it was his brother, the party’s divisions became apparent.

Elahi was thus defeated by 10 votes, losing the race to PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz as a result of Shujaat’s letter to the former deputy speaker Dost Mazari. However, Hamza’s triumph was short-lived when Elahi was awarded a victory by the Supreme Court.

In response to these events, the PML-Central Q’s Working Committee (CWC) made the decision to depose party president Shujaat in late June, alleging health reasons.

After the CWC meeting in Lahore, Senator Kamil Ali Agha spoke to the media and stated that it had become necessary to isolate Ch Shujaat in order to prevent the party from being destroyed.