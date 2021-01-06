CM says efforts afoot to improve security situation: Minister says external elements behind Machh massacre.

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Hazara community but the burial of the coal miners should not be conditional on his arrival.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Adviser to the Chief Minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara, the chief minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi will visit the Hazara community but the people have elected me as their chief minister and the responsibility rests on me.” Kamal said the incident took place on January 3 and he was in Dubai, but returned to the country after he heard the news.”The purpose of all of us coming here is to highlight the seriousness of the issue.”

He further added that enemy forces do not want the province to progress. He added that the people can testify that the law and order situation in the province has improved drastically. The chief minister said that efforts are under way to improve the security situation in the province, adding that the provincial government is striving for peace and development in the region, despite all challenges. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said that Pakistan’s enemy is attempting to disrupt peace in the country. He reiterated that the burial of the bodies should not be associated with the Premier’s arrival.

Zaidi said that foreign hand is involved in recent terrorism activities in Balochistan. He said that a planned conspiracy is being hatched by the enemies of Pakistan to deteriorate the law and order situation. However, he made it clear that all conspiracies against the country will be made foiled. Ali Zaidi added that the elements behind the Mach incident will not be spared at any cost. He assured the Hazara community that the Prime Minister will soon visit Quetta and he will also meet with the bereaved families of the martyrs.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistani Syed Zulfikar Bukhari were also present.Earlier, while charring a high-level meeting on the province’s law and order situation, Kamal reaffirmed his support for the victims of Machh. The chief minister said the protection of life and property is the responsibility of the government.Kamal asserted that the barbarians responsible for the Machh massacre would be held accountable.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango, Additional Chief Secretary and other senior officials. Islamic State (IS) militants slit the throats of 11 miners in a residential compound near a mine site in Balochistan, filming the entire incident and later posting it online.

Members of the Hazara community, who have blockaded a highway in Quetta with the bodies of slain coal miners, said they will not withdraw until Prime Minister Imran Khan meets them and the killers are brought to justice. Thousands of Hazaras have since staged a protest, arranging the coffins across a highway in the provincial capital. Similar protests have been staged across the country urging the government to bring the culprits to justice.