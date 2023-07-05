Mumbai: Bollywood star Kajol devgan says she regrets not following a piece of advice given by her co-star and best friend Shah Rukh Khan.

Kajol said this during an interview. According to Kajol, she regrets that she could not follow Shah Rukh Khan’s advice.

Kajol said that Shah Rukh once suggested to me that maybe I should learn acting techniques.

The actress said that she could not understand Shah Rukh’s words and asked what is he? Is there such a thing? Shah Rukh Khan said that ‘Yes! People are taught this technique and you must learn it because one cannot do everything from within.

According to Kajol, she ignored Shah Rukh Khan’s advice, but there was a turning point in her career when she was putting immense pressure on herself for work, then she realized that she was working in ignorance.

Kajol said that ‘I was doing everything to do this and speak this dialogue, everything was coming out of me’.

Kajol said that she learned from her mistake, she now regrets not following Shah Rukh’s advice and advises the new generation artistes to learn acting techniques.

It should be remembered that Kajol and Shah Rukh appeared together on the big screen for the first time in 1993 in the film Bazi Gur, after which their pair became famous, they were loved by the fans, these two stars together in many films. have worked