My Name Is Khan, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s classic movies, is 13 years old.

The film, which was directed by Karan Johar, had a powerful plot that focused on an Indian Muslim man named Rizwan Khan who had Asperger’s syndrome. After the tragic 9/11 tragedy, the man’s entire life falls apart, so he goes across the entire country to meet President Obama.

Khan’s wife is portrayed in the film by Kajol, who goes by the name Mandira.

Khan and Kajol’s on-screen connection has often been praised for their love stories.However, for the first time, their relationship was praised internationally for a movie with a very different subject.

Everything about My Name Is Khan was excellent, from the moving music to the lovely dialogue. Out of all the language in the movie, “My name Is Khan and I’m not a terrorist” became its most renowned line and a great hit around the world.

Regarding the soundtrack, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy provided some fantastic music for the movie. Richa Sharma, Shreya Ghoshal, Adnan Sami, Shafqat Amanat Ali, and other artists have had a significant impact on the film’s musical score.

Shah Rukh Khan garnered praise for his film My Name is Khan from other foreign performers as well. The movie is still well-liked. Paulo Coelho, a novelist, has advised Westerners as a whole to watch SRK’s MNIK.