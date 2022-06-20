President Dr. Arif Alvi authorised the nomination of economist Dr. Kaiser Bengali and former President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries Muhammad Yawar Irfan Khan as private members of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) board on Monday.

Following the resignations of Syed Saleem Raza and Zafar A. Khan, these positions became vacant.

Dr. Ghulam Muhammad, the Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, was also given a three-month extension by the president.

In addition, the president accepted Malik Khalid Shafiq’s resignation as Assistant Attorney General of Lahore.